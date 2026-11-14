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Eastlake fraud victim reportedly loses approximately $200,000
By Staff Reporteditor@news-herald.com,11 days ago
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio has filed a civil complaint in forfeiture against seized cryptocurrency that was suspected of being obtained through fraud and costing an alleged Eastlake victim approximately $200,000 worth of his savings. According to the allegations in court documents, a person...