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Lindsay Keegan Appointed Rees Presidential Endowed Chair in Global Medicine
8 days ago
Lindsay T. Keegan, PhD, has been appointed the Dr. Thomas D. Rees and Natalie B. Rees Presidential Endowed Chair in Global Medicine, effective July 1, 2026. An associate professor in the Division of Epidemiology, Keegan develops mathematical and statistical models that help public health leaders understand how infectious diseases spread and identify effective strategies for controlling outbreaks. Her research connects methodological innovation with real-world decision-making, strengthening preparedness and response efforts in Utah and around the world.