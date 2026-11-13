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World shares log modest losses as investors assess impact on AI sector from the Nvidia scandal
By Follow ABC News on Google,4 days ago
HONG KONG -- Shares were mostly lower Friday in Europe and Asia, but losses remained modest as investors assessed how Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO might affect the global artificial intelligence industry. A global outage for Microsoft web services disrupted email accounts and some other applications worldwide but...