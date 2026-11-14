undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
La Costa Canyon student helps peers connect through adaptive dance
By Cameron Adams,11 days ago
CARLSBAD — Communication can be difficult for people with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autistic people who are nonspeaking. Those challenges inspired Emily Ginsberg, 18, to develop an adaptive dance program and study how it could help participants connect with others. “Dance has taught me that connection doesn’t always require words,”...