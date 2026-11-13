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4th Annual Community Supported Food Drive at Liquid State Brewing to benefit Loaves and Fishes of Tompkins County
9 days ago
ITHACA, NY (607NewsNow) — On Saturday, November 21st, local band Metasequoia will collaborate with Liquid State Brewing to accept donations for Loaves and Fishes of Tompkins County. The event will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., featuring live performances from Metasequoia, The Notorious Stringbusters, Bob Robert’s Calamity,...