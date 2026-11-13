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Kipkosgei Repeats As Northeast Regional Champion, Qualifies For Second Consecutive NCAA Championship
By Alexis Friedman,10 days ago
Farmingdale, NY - Freddie Kipkosgei captured his second consecutive individual regional title to lead the Hofstra men's cross country team on Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division I Northeast Regional Championship at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. Kipkosgei completed the 10K race in 30:11.0 to earn a return...
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