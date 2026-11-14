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GTA 6 Flashlight Code Trick Fails on US and UK Copies, GamesRadar+ Tests Show
By VGTimes Official,11 days ago
Tests suggest GTA 6 physical codes may not be easy to read through the box, even under a bright light, in the US and UK PS5 editions of the game. GamesRadar+ checked physical copies after reports that someone might be able to spot a code through the packaging and steal it before purchase. The story was first reported by GamesRadar+.