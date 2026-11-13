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GQ’s 2026 Men of the Year Party Joined by Co-Hosts Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield, and Matt Damon
By Staff,10 days ago
GQ’s annual Men of the Year Party returned to Los Angeles to celebrate the individuals leading an epic year of entertainment, culture, style, and music. This was the first Men of the Year celebration under GQ’s new Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi, who was joined by co-hosts Chris Rock, Andrew Garfield, and Matt Damon; Director of the Year Denis Villeneuve; and Designer of the Year Michael Rider. GQ’s red carpet was hosted by Benito Skinner, who interviewed VIP guests and friends of GQ throughout the night and whose interviews you can catch on GQ’s social channels.