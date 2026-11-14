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Archbishop McNicholas vs. NDCL volleyball: Rockets launch for sweep of Lions in Division III state semifinal
By Ben Hercikbhercik@news-herald.com,11 days ago
VANDALIA — Experience matters on the state stage. Both Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin and McNicholas were in the state round a season ago, in different divisions, but the 2026 tournament had the pair meet in a Division III state semifinal Nov. 13. While the Lions brought experience after last year’s...