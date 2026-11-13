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‘Thou shalt not kill': Affidavit details allegations against Sarah Wondra
By Haadiya Tariq htariq@idahopress.com,11 days ago
The Michael Vaughan case was revisited in court Thursday with a Fruitland woman facing charges for the kidnapping and death of the 5-year-old boy. Sarah Wondra, 39, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, destruction of evidence and a persistent violator enhancement. Wondra waived her right to a speedy trial Thursday at Payette County Court.