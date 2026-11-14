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Contractor Rips Into Ocean Shores Water Main, Whole City Told to Boil Tap Water
By Emily Tran,11 days ago
North Beach Junior/Senior High School — School Named in Citywide Boil Advisory. Ocean Shores is under a boil-water advisory after a contractor's underground drilling work tore into a major city water main, triggering a sharp drop in water pressure and sending Public Works crews into an overnight scramble to keep the taps running safely. The city says the advisory remains in effect until lab results confirm the water is safe to drink.
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