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Cleveland Boomers Are Moving Under An Hour Away To One Of America's Most Affordable Cities For Retirees
By Garrett Martin,11 days ago
Cleveland rocks, but not necessarily for retirees. Major cities can be a challenge to retire in for a number of reasons, and so many of Cleveland's seniors have felt an uncontrollable urge to move to smaller cities and towns in their golden years. They're not always looking far, though. One of the most popular places to retire to from Cleveland is another more affordable Ohio city just 40 miles away: Akron, the Rubber Capital of the World.
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