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Several College Football Games Are in Jeopardy After FAA’s Ground Stop Order
By Michael Gallagher,11 days ago
Friday the 13th lived up to its billing for college football teams trying to get to their Week 11 games. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon. It cited communications problems at regional air traffic control centers, and it was the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023.