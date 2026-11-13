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On The Road: Chevrolet Trax SUV delivers considerable value
By Jeffrey Weidel,7 days ago
If shopping for a subcompact crossover SUV in the past didn’t include a look at the Chevrolet Trax, don’t repeat its omission again. Since the company did a complete, ground-up redesign to kick off the second generation several years ago, the Trax has demonstrated incredible value. It’s no surprise here that sales nearly tripled from 71,513 in 2023 to a monstrous 200,688 in 2024.