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13 Best Christmas Tree Farms Near NYC for Cutting Down Your Own Tree in 2026
By Todd Maurer,11 days ago
The holiday season is almost here, and it’s time to start decorating! While there are plenty of places around New York City to buy a Christmas tree, there’s something special about cutting down your own. Wandering through rows of evergreens, taking in the fresh pine scent, and picking out the perfect tree is all part of the fun! If you’re up for a little road trip, you’ll find plenty of Christmas tree farms worth visiting across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Some even offer hayrides, hot chocolate, visits from Santa, and Christmas light displays!