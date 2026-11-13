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How Tourism and Cultural Capital Drive Abu Dhabi Real Estate Growth
By Victoria Whitmore,10 days ago
Global property investors look at more than square footage and immediate gross yields; they evaluate the underlying economic engines of a city. Over the last decade, the UAE capital has executed one of the region’s most deliberate urban blueprints, transforming cultural landmarks, leisure megaprojects, and natural reserves into catalysts for property appreciation.