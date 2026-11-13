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How to Take a Sabbatical Without Putting Your Financial Future on Hold
By Victoria Whitmore,11 days ago
Most advice about taking a sabbatical says the same thing: save money first. That’s good advice, but it leaves out an important step. When you’re working, your salary arrives automatically every month. During a sabbatical, it doesn’t. So besides saving the money, you also need a plan for how you’ll pay yourself each month while you’re not working.