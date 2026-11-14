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Filing Alert: Commerce Ag Chapter 11
By Insights,11 days ago
Commerce Ag, LLC, a Creston, IA-based agricultural company, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 13 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Iowa. The company reports $10 million to $50 million in both assets and liabilities. The filing indicates that no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors after administrative expenses are paid. The case number is 26-01054.