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November 19, 2026 – City Council Meeting Agenda
11 days ago
A City Council Meeting, to be held on Thursday, November 19th, 2026, with EXCUTIVE SESSION beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room & REGULAR SESSION beginning at 7:00pm in the City Hall Auditorium at Seymour City Hall, 301 N Washington St, Seymour, Texas 76380. All notices have been duly posted in accordance and conformance with the Government Code of the State of Texas, Section 551.072 (c.) The City of Seymour attempts to make its meetings accessible to all its citizens. If you have a need of auxiliary aids, please notify the City Secretary, at (940) 889-3148, at least 48 hours in advance. The agenda is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofseymour.org, with the following agenda to be considered: