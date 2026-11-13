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What Helmet Damage Reveals About Motorcycle Accidents
By Victoria Whitmore,11 days ago
Motorcycle accidents can leave behind crucial physical evidence that can provide a better understanding of how the accident occurred. A damaged vehicle, road markings and witness accounts usually get the focus when investigating a collision; however, a worn helmet can also become an important component of the investigation. Scratches, cracks, dents and other impact marks could provide clues for investigators regarding the direction and impact of the collision.