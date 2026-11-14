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New Pineville spot invites players to put down phones and pick up Mahjong tiles
By Jay McCully,11 days ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new gathering place in Pineville is giving people a chance to learn a popular tile-based game, meet new people, and step away from their screens. The Heron’s Haven, started by two longtime friends and neighbors, is built around Mahjong, a game in which players use decorative tiles instead of cards to build a winning hand of 14 tiles.