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Chaz Dean’s Four-Season Formula: The New Gold Standard in Dog Beds
By R. Couri Hay,10 days ago
Chaz Dean knows that comfort shouldn’t be seasonal. The QVC mogul has built an empire over the past 25 years based on the philosophy of comforting care. While, of course, that applies to those of us who walk on two legs, Dean believes it should extend to our furry friends as well. His new line of WEN Pets Ultra Plush Faux Fur Dog Beds is meant to bring luxury where it is lacking.