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Ocean Creations kicks off Black Friday with 30% off and exclusive gifts
9 days ago
A little sparkle goes a long way this holiday season! Ocean Creations, a locally owned jewelry business, is getting ready for Black Friday with an entire-store sale of 30% off.Founder and owner Haelee Tallett started making jewelry back in high school, turning her passion into a growing business known for custom jewelry, personalized designs and its popular jewelry bar, where customers can create their own bracelets with charms.Tallett shared how her passion for jewelry evolved into a successful local business, while Chloe Solidum, manager of the Ala Moana location, showcased some of Ocean Creations' popular Tahitian and keshi pearl styles, along with other customer favorites.This Black Friday, shoppers can also look forward to an exclusive gift with purchase! The first 25 customers to make an in-store purchase will receive a special bundle featuring Ocean Creations' new snakeskin-print tote, a notebook, a jewelry case and a card travel case.The stores will open early at 8 a.m. on Black Friday, with the entire store 30% off. Shoppers can also look forward to artisan-crafted pieces over the weekend, including Saturday and Sunday, which are not typically included in sales.Ocean Creations has two Oahu locations:Ka Makana Alii in KapoleiAla Moana Center, near Bloomingdale's on the upper levelThe Black Friday promotion is available in-store, while remaining deals will transition online for Cyber Monday.For more information, visit www.oceancreationshawaii.com or follow @oceancreations on Instagram.