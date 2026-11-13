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Weiser appoints first cabinet members, names business leaders to transition committee
11 days ago
Gov.-elect Phil Weiser just completed a busy week, naming several top officials to his administration and appointing multiple business leaders to his transition committee as he prepares for his Jan. 12 inauguration. Arguably, the highest-profile pick was the Democratic attorney general’s selection of Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson of Alamosa...
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