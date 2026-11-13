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Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees :: Know Before You Go
10 days ago
There’s something about the holiday season in the Treasure Valley that makes everything feel a little more magical. From twinkling lights and Christmas trees decked out in the wildest decorations to opportunities to meet Santa and so much more, the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees is how our family kicks off the Christmas season! It’s one of our favorite holiday traditions and a little Christmas magic we look forward to year after year.
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