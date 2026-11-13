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Where to Meet Santa at Disney World in 2026 (Including NEW Locations!)
By Morgan Flaherty,10 days ago
Santa Claus is coming to Disney World! Here’s where families can meet him at all four theme parks and Disney Springs this holiday season. If you’re visiting Disney World during the holidays, there’s a good chance that meeting Santa Claus is on your family’s must-do list. And the good news is that you won’t have to travel all the way to the North Pole to make it happen! For 2026, Disney has confirmed Santa meet-and-greets at all four theme parks and Disney Springs, including some brand-new locations.