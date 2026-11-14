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Cardinals Start Carson Beck as Ravens, Seahawks, 49ers, Dolphins Make Roster Moves
By AI-assisted,11 days ago
Cardinals Start Rookie Carson Beck, While Four Clubs Make Practice Squad Moves. Arizona made the one move of the day that changes a game plan. The rest of the league's news is depth paperwork. The Arizona Cardinals have named rookie Carson Beck their starting quarterback, according to cbssports.com. His first NFL assignment as the starter comes against Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, per the same report.