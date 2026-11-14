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Jim Miller: Terrance McKinney 'very dangerous, but he fades a little bit'
By Farah Hannoun, George Garcia and Brian Garcia, MMA Junkie,11 days ago
Jim Miller expects his matchup with Terrance McKinney to be pure fireworks. Miller (39-19 MMA, 28-18 UFC) meets Terrance McKinney (18-9 MMA, 8-6 UFC) in Saturday's UFC 334 (Paramount+) prelims at Madison Square Garden in New York. McKinney boasts a 100 percent finish rate, whereas Miller's past 11 wins have...