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NVIDIA cuPhoton Accelerates Black Hole Imaging with GPU Interferometry
By Timothy Morano,10 days ago
NVIDIA has unveiled advancements in black hole imaging through its GPU-powered interferometry tool, cuPhoton.xBeam. This technology significantly accelerates the data correlation process for the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global network of 13 radio observatories that captures radio emissions from superheated gas near black holes. By leveraging NVIDIA GPUs, cuPhoton.xBeam processes massive datasets at unprecedented speeds, enabling more detailed and timely reconstructions of black hole environments.