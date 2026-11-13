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Penguin Solutions Introduces CXL-Enabled DDR4 Module for AI Data Centers
10 days ago
Validated reuse of prior-generation DDR4 provides performance, cost savings, and an alternative path to procuring memory for AI infrastructure buildouts. FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 — Penguin Solutions, Inc. has introduced the SMART CXL-8F2W-D4, an eight-DIMM DDR4 Compute Express Link (CXL) memory add-in card that enables organizations to adapt DDR4 memory for use in AI systems. Using DDR4 as an alternative to newer-generation DDR5 memory provides an innovative approach offering performance, sourcing, and economic benefits for the buildout of AI infrastructure.