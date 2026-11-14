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Flights ground stop lifted: College football games rescheduled due to FAA stoppage
By Austin Curtright and Kevin Skiver, USA TODAY NETWORK,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights in the United States on Friday, Nov. 13, which impacted numerous college football teams' travel plans ahead of games on Saturday, Nov. 14. The FAA cited extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns related to an air traffic control...