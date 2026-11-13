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Trump confronts dwindling options to end conflict with Iran
By NPR,4 days ago
The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is in its ninth month, and President Trump is confronting new realities that leave him with dwindling options to ending the conflict. Republicans just lost their majority in Congress, in part because of the unpopular war with Iran and its downstream consequences, like high gas prices. And Trump's wartime ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is on the cusp of losing power after elections there. Joining us to talk about where things go from here is NPR's correspondent in Dubai, Aya Batrawy. Aya, good morning.