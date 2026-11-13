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The Spell of a New Dawn
5 days ago
From Bandcamp, "Behind FADING LIGHT lies expression on many levels. Thus, "The Spell of a New Dawn" is not only a musical work but also features a visual dimension that, when combined with the music, creates something deeply compelling. Behind the project is Simon "Totleben" Bossert; the founder and guitarist of TOTENGEFLUSTER, who has already enjoyed great success with his former band, is best known for his captivating artwork and video animations for other bands. On "The Spell of a New Dawn," he brings these two worlds together so powerfully that each listen is equally uplifting and haunting. The symphonic black metal on "The Spell of a New Dawn" draws its power not only from the music itself, but also from its numerous details. These include the soundscapes, which never feel contrived but are deliberately used to conjure images in the listener's mind. The lyrics tell of seduction by false gods and of how easy it is for the seducers to weave their webs and prey on defenseless souls in a disoriented society that loses itself in the gloom of everyday life."