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Nervochaos
7 days ago
NERVOCHAOS were formed in 1996 and they are from Sao Paulo, Brazil. They released 12 full-length albums, one EP, and one live album so far. "Chaosmongers" is the 13th album and it was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (ARCH ENEMY; AT THE GATES; DARK TRANQUILITY). The album has a length of about 35 minutes, and it was released via Swedish extreme Metal specialists Black Lion Records. The album starts with the mid-tempo track "I Am Darkness". It is introduced by powerful guitar riffs, which have a few progressive vibes, leading into the verse part. The verses are driven by the riffing and the double-bass drumming. The vocals are growls and they vary around the medium end of the guttural range with quite a bit of tonal variations. The choruses are frantic and played at crazy pace, while the vocals have backing vocal support. The title track is blisteringly fast with direct and aggressive guitar riffs. The vocals utilize slightly lower growls. The choruses slow a bit down and the clean backing vocals deliver the simple chorus line. "Chaosmongers" is a first album highlight. "Embrace Chaos" slows down to measured tempo. The guitar riffing is thunderous, direct, and simple. The melodies are grim but have a certain catchiness. The choruses have once again clean backing vocal support.