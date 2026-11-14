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Community partners host wildfire resilience forum
By Madison Kirkpatrick,11 days ago
It can be said that there is no bad time to learn about wildfire preparedness and resilience. Even with winter and anticipated El Nino storms approaching. Resilience was the focus of a forum hosted on Nov. 10 at the Community Foundation for San Benito County Epicenter. The forum featured presentations from the San Benito Fire Safe Council, the San Benito Resource Conservation District, CalFire and the Central Coast Prescribed Burn Association.