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Tech bills of the week: No data centers on public lands; Creating a VA Office of Innovation; and more
By Edward Graham,11 days ago
Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., introduced a bill on Wednesday that would ban the construction of new data centers and related infrastructure on federal lands managed by the Interior Department and the U.S. Forest Service. In a bill one-pager, Dexter’s office said that “at least 17 data center campuses are being...