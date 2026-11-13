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Supreme Court will consider Trump’s executive order suspending asylum access at the southern border
By Associated Press,10 days ago
The Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider President Donald Trump’s ban on asylum at the southern border, a pillar of the Republican president’s far-reaching crackdown on immigration. The Trump administration is asking the justices to overturn lower court decisions that found it was illegal to block asylum applications...