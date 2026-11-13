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UF Researchers Launch $5.5M Trial to Slow Type 1 Diabetes in Gainesville
By Jasmine Williams,10 days ago
University of Florida researchers are launching a clinical trial to find out whether an experimental intravenous drug can safely slow the progression of Type 1 diabetes in people recently diagnosed with the disease. The study, led by UF's Michael Haller, is backed by a $5.5 million grant and zeroes in on patients who are still in the earliest stretch of their diagnosis, when the body's insulin-producing cells are still being destroyed.