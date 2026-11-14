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Redding author with rare myotonic dystrophy writes books to tell others they’re not alone
By Mike Mangas, Maxwell Valva,11 days ago
REDDING, Calif. — Living with an incurable disease has pushed 28-year-old Sammy Ochoa of Redding to find ways to cope and to help others facing similar diagnoses. Ochoa has myotonic dystrophy, a rare genetic disease that affects all her muscles and most of her organs, including her heart and lungs. There is no cure, only ways to manage symptoms.
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