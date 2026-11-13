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Trump administration puts end to mandated boost in Head Start pay
By Kara Arundel,10 days ago
The Trump administration is ending efforts to boost pay and benefits for Head Start employees, according to a final rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services scheduled to be published Monday. Those efforts would have seen most Head Start teachers earn an additional $10,000 in annual salaries to align with pay for other public preschool educators.