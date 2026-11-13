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Steelers DT Derrick Harmon practices fully, questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals
By Chris Harlan,9 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was a full participant in practice Friday for the first time since landing on injured reserve. The team designated him as questionable to play in Sunday night’s game at Cincinnati. Harmon, who missed the past four games with a foot injury, was noncommittal about his playing status after practice. He was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday.