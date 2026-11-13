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SMSD News: Tomorrow Starts Now – Bond vote to be held in early 2027
8 days ago
Every day, educators, families, students and community members work together to create the best possible future for Shawnee Mission School District students. “That is what this year’s theme, Building Tomorrow Together, is all about,” shared Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher. “We are focused on providing exceptional learning experiences that take place in state-of-the-art facilities, and we are always looking to improve because Tomorrow Starts Now. Everything we do in the Shawnee Mission School District needs to serve our students.”
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