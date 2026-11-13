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Stiff, achy joints and fatigue? What you need to know about polymyalgia rheumatica
8 days ago
(BPT) - Sponsored by Sanofi. As you age, you may think joint aches and pains or feeling tired are just normal parts of getting older. While that can be true, it is not always the case. If you find it harder to get up in the morning, and you can't do many of the everyday tasks you used to do comfortably, you could have a common condition called polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR).