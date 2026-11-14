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Matt Damon’s R-Rated Crime Thriller Officially Returns to Theaters After 20 Years
By Adam Blevins,11 days ago
2026 has been a career-defining year for Matt Damon, who is in line for another Oscar nomination thanks to his role as Odysseus in The Odyssey. The historical epic was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, and after grossing $1.8 billion at the global box office, it’s finally coming home to VOD platforms in the next few days. Damon gives a forceful performance in the film, and while his only Academy Award to this point in his career came for writing, he could easily be set up to win his first Award for acting. Much earlier in the year, Damon teamed up with his long-time colleague and friend for one of the most-watched Netflix movies of the year, The Rip. He’s also got some exciting projects coming down the pipe, including a new sci-fi film from the Daniels, the duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.