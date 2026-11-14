undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nationwide ground stop of flights lifted; ‘things seem to be working,’ says Homeland Security secretary
By Tiffany DeMasters,11 days ago
This story was updated at 3:54 p.m., Nov. 13, 2026. Federal Aviation Administration announced the nationwide ground stop of all domestic flights is lifted, more than 4 hours of uncertainty because of a telecommunications outage that caused thousands of delays and cancellations at major U.S. airports. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary...