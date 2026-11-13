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Levy County Jury Awards Florida Mom $301 Million After Wrong-Way Drunk Driver Crash
By Leslie Fairfax,9 days ago
A Levy County jury handed down a verdict of more than $301 million on November 2, 2026, for a woman who was nearly killed when a drunk driver going the wrong way at 60 mph with no headlights slammed into her car head-on. The woman had been driving home after shopping at a Walmart in Chiefland when the crash happened, leaving her with lacerated organs, internal bleeding and several broken bones.
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