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3 Elite Prime Video Series to Binge This Weekend (Nov 14-15)
By Jake Hodges,11 days ago
2026 has been a strong year for Prime Video, but thoughts are now turning to 2027 as the cold nights set in and Christmas approaches. Recently, two of the streamer's most popular shows announced their 2027 release dates. Off Campus Season 2 will debut on April 28, 2027, and Benito Skinner's acclaimed comedy Overcompensating will return on February 17, 2027. But before thoughts turn entirely to 2027, there's still plenty more to be enjoyed before the year ends. With that in mind, here's a look at three must-watch shows on Prime Video this weekend.