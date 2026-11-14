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'MobLand' Star's New Crime Thriller Officially Removed From Over 800 Theaters
By Chris McPherson,11 days ago
Helen Mirren has spent decades proving that she can make just about any character compelling, whether she's playing royalty in The Queen or a ruthless crime boss in Paramount+'s MobLand. The Oscar-winning actress has also continued taking on challenging roles well into her eighties, with her latest movie transforming her into one of literature's most fascinating and controversial figures. Unfortunately, the theatrical numbers on her newest movie tell a very different story.