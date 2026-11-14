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Netflix’s 5-Part Political Thriller Already Has the Perfect Ending Hiding in Plain Sight
By Kendall Myers,11 days ago
Netflix's The Diplomat is still on viewers' minds following the release of its fourth season. The political thriller has become one of the streamer's most consistent shows, with major twists and complex relationships defining each season. Over the course of the series so far, the tense political situation Kate (Keri Russell), her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), and their allies face has only worsened and can't be easily resolved, but the story already seems to be heading toward a natural endpoint.