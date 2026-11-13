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Celebrity spray tan artist opens first US studio in North Naples
By Adam Regan,7 days ago
Celebrity spray tan artist Ally Zwonok, whose clients have included Jennifer Aniston and Lady Gaga, opened TAN Naples on Nov. 6 at 840 111th Ave. N., Suite 8, in North Naples. The studio is the first U.S. location for Zwonok’s Montreal-based brand, offering custom airbrush spray tans using aloe-based, UV-free formulas. Zwonok, who began her career as a makeup artist in 2007, celebrated the opening with a Greater Naples Chamber ribbon cutting Nov. 5. The studio features two private treatment rooms and operates by appointment only, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.
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